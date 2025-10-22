Missing girl investigation, Los Osos road plans, and SLO nonprofit expansion

We’re halfway through the week, Central Coast! Here are some of the stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



: A new Chick-fil-A could soon open in Atascadero. City officials say a concept plan has been submitted for review, with the proposed restaurant located near the Home Depot shopping center on the north end of town. The project is still in the early stages, and opportunities for public input will be announced as the process moves forward. SpaceX launch set for this morning : SpaceX is preparing for a Falcon 9 launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The launch window opens around 7 a.m. and closes at 11 a.m. The rocket will carry 28 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit before the first-stage booster lands on a drone ship in the Pacific Ocean.

Authorities from Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Social Services (CPS) have made repeated visits to the home of 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard in Vandenberg Village after she was reported missing. Despite repeated attempts this week, the child’s mother, Ashlee Buzzard, has ignored door knocks and provided no clear explanation for Melodee’s whereabouts. Investigators say the case now involves the Federal Bureau of Investigation and spans into Nebraska, as they search for any leads.

In Los Osos, planners are looking at the future of South Bay Boulevard, a coastal corridor repeatedly shut down by flooding and storm surge. The San Luis Obispo Council of Governments and other agencies are exploring options for the road by 2040–2100, which could include an elevated causeway, levee pathway for cyclists and pedestrians, or full elevation of the roadway to accommodate sea-level rise. Residents say the road’s current vulnerability makes everyday travel unpredictable, and officials are urging locals to weigh in at upcoming workshops.

Local nonprofit Restorative Partners has unveiled a new office space off Prado Road in San Luis Obispo and expanded its services to support individuals re-entering society after incarceration. The organization earned a three-year state grant worth over $4.4 million, quadrupling its prior funding, and is hiring six new positions to assist thousands more clients. Their aim: move people from custody to housing to jobs, and rebuild lives, one step at a time.