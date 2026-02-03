More connections to our communities, mountain lion warning, and property scams

Happy Tuesday, here is your Morning Minute:



Mountain lion sightings prompt safety warning: Officials are investigating multiple mountain lion sightings on the South Coast after encounters were reported in the Oak Park and Mission Creek areas of Santa Barbara. Police are urging people to keep pets indoors, avoid hiking alone at dawn or dusk, and call 9-1-1 if a mountain lion poses a threat to public safety.

Officials are investigating multiple mountain lion sightings on the South Coast after encounters were reported in the Oak Park and Mission Creek areas of Santa Barbara. Police are urging people to keep pets indoors, avoid hiking alone at dawn or dusk, and call 9-1-1 if a mountain lion poses a threat to public safety. Funding dispute : A partial government shutdown continues after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on the latest funding bill, with divisions centered around oversight of the Department of Homeland Security. Speaker Mike Johnson says the bill could pass today if it receives full Republican support, as Democrats push for added accountability measures.

: A partial government shutdown continues after lawmakers failed to reach an agreement on the latest funding bill, with divisions centered around oversight of the Department of Homeland Security. Speaker Mike Johnson says the bill could pass today if it receives full Republican support, as Democrats push for added accountability measures. Super Bowl Sunday airs on KSBY: You can catch all the Super Bowl action right here on KSBY this Sunday. Tune in at 3:30 P.M. to watch the Seattle Seahawks take on the New England Patriots, only on KSBY.

A new weekday train service could soon connect Los Angeles, Ventura County, and the Central Coast, making daily commutes more convenient. The proposal would add an early-morning roundtrip to the Pacific Surfliner route, with stops including Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo. If it receives final state approval, the pilot program could begin as early as April.

A wildlife camera placed near Chorro Creek is giving the Morro Bay National Estuary Program new insight into animal activity in the area. The camera has captured images of bobcats, deer, mountain lions, and even a tagged bear that crossed Highway 101 multiple times. Researchers say the data helps support wildlife monitoring and management efforts.

San Luis Obispo County officials say organized real estate fraud is increasingly targeting property owners and real estate agents, especially involving vacant land. Scammers impersonate owners, list properties for sale, and submit forged documents to title companies to try to complete fraudulent transactions. The District Attorney’s Office says information-sharing with local realtors has helped stop many of these cases before sales are finalized.