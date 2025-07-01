Mysterious spikes, 4th of July tips, and ways to save money on subscriptions

Good morning! Here is your morning minute:



New free summer bus service starts today : Santa Maria Regional Transit has launched a new summer service after merging with the Guadalupe Flyer. Riders will see extended hours and service, and can ride for free now through July 11. Details at RideSMRT.org.

Coast Guard adds mobile surveillance to boost safety : A $56,000 mobile surveillance camera trailer is now in use at the local Coast Guard station. First tested during April's Kite Festival, it will now help deter crime, monitor traffic, and reduce vandalism 24/7.

Fireworks reminder ahead of July 4th: The Santa Barbara County Fire Department is reminding residents that all fireworks are illegal in many cities, including Santa Barbara, Goleta, Carpinteria, Buellton, and Solvang. Officials encourage families to attend professional shows and keep pets safe at home.

A new California law, Assembly Bill 2863, takes effect July 1 and aims to give consumers more control over subscription services. It requires businesses to obtain clear, affirmative consent for automatic renewals and provide advance notice of price changes, renewal terms, and cancellation policies. Consumers must be able to cancel subscriptions in the same way they signed up. Supporters say the law helps reduce financial stress, especially since a CNET survey found the average person spends over $1,000 a year on subscriptions, including $200 on ones they don’t use.

After nearly 10 years without hub service, the Santa Maria Airport is rejoining the national air travel network. Starting October 15, American Airlines, through regional partner SkyWest, will launch twice-daily nonstop flights to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Local leaders and airport officials say the milestone is the result of years of persistence, data-driven proposals, and community support. The Phoenix connection provides not only access to Arizona, but also to over 140 domestic and international destinations via one of the nation’s busiest hubs. City officials say the service will boost economic development and offer locals a more convenient travel option with free parking, short lines, and global reach.

Paso Robles police are investigating reports of metal spikes, known as caltrops, being found on city roads, causing flat tires for multiple drivers. Resident Bob Rollins was among those affected, discovering a spike embedded in his tire after hearing a noise on Kiler Canyon Road. Sterling Hayden of Anthony’s Tire Store says at least 15 customers have come in recently with similar damage, and some tires had multiple spikes. Locals believe the sharp, pointed objects may have been intentionally placed due to their design. Incidents have been reported on streets including Golden Hill, Creston, and Vine. Police say no specific area appears to be targeted and ask the public to report any suspicious activity.