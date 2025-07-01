Mysterious spikes are plaguing Paso Robles drivers

"Last Wednesday, I was out on Kiler Canyon Road running some errands, and coming back, it sounded like I ran over some metal," recalled Paso Robles resident Bob Rollins.

He is one of many people in Paso Robles who've recently reported getting a spike stuck in their tire while driving in Paso Robles.

"So I get out and I look, and this is embedded in my tire," Rollins said, holding up the small metal object.

Sterling Hayden with Anthony's Tire Store in Paso Robles says they've had 15 customers come in recently with similar reports.

"We even had some vehicles that have multiples in the same tire or in multiple tires," Hayden said.

People who spoke with KSBY News wonder if the objects, known as caltrops, are being placed on roads purposefully because of their design.

"Any way that they're thrown down, it's going to have a piece of the device up, so it's going to get stuck in your tire," Hayden explained.

"But it looks like these have been sharpened," Rollins said, examining the caltrop found in his tire.

Hayden says he's heard reports of about 50 spikes in the road at a time.

Rollins' tire was able to be fixed, but he says a friend of his had to get theirs fully replaced.

The Paso Robles Police Department said information on who is responsible is limited at the moment and the acts do not seem to be targeting any specific location.

Hayden says he’s heard about it happening on several streets in the area.

"It was Golden Hill and Creston, and First and Vine, kind of over by Kiler Canyon, but this particular one came out of a vehicle that was going towards Cambria getting off Highway 101," he said, holding up one of the caltrops.

Paso Robles police say they’re actively investigating.

If you happen to see any suspicious activity in your neighborhood, police ask that you report it to them immediately.