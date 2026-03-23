Oil drilling returns, money raised for cancer patients, and volunteer opportunities

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is what we are following this Monday morning:



Offshore drilling is back : Offshore oil drilling has resumed near Santa Barbara, sparking concern among environmental groups. They point to the region’s history of major spills, including the 2015 pipeline rupture and the 1969 disaster that released millions of gallons of oil into the Santa Barbara Channel.

: Offshore oil drilling has resumed near Santa Barbara, sparking concern among environmental groups. They point to the region’s history of major spills, including the 2015 pipeline rupture and the 1969 disaster that released millions of gallons of oil into the Santa Barbara Channel. Volunteers needed: The Sea-Life Stewards program is returning to Morro Bay, with applications due April 7th. Volunteers will help promote responsible wildlife viewing while receiving training in safety and wildlife identification.

The Sea-Life Stewards program is returning to Morro Bay, with applications due April 7th. Volunteers will help promote responsible wildlife viewing while receiving training in safety and wildlife identification. Missing person at Lopez Lake: The search continues for a missing person at Lopez Lake after they were seen going underwater Sunday afternoon. Crews are using boats, drones, and rescue swimmers as the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office takes over the ongoing search effort.

The 18th annual Tour of Paso brought cyclists together in Paso Robles to raise money for families affected by cancer. Riders of all skill levels took part in the event, which supports the Cancer Support Community on the Central Coast. The fundraiser helps provide free resources and services for local patients and their families.

Dozens of cars and trucks were on display at a weekend car show in Atascadero. The Show and Shine event featured food and live music for attendees. Organizers say proceeds will go toward supporting Atascadero High School’s auto shop program.

A new Freddy’s Frozen Custard and Steakburgers location is set to open in Santa Maria. The fast-casual chain is known for its steakburgers, frozen custard, and retro-style atmosphere. An official opening date has not yet been announced.