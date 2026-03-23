18th annual Tour of Paso raises thousands for local families affected by cancer

The 18th annual Tour of Paso brought dozens of cyclists on a ride across Paso Robles for a cause.

Passing wineries and rolling hills in Paso Robles, cyclists were on a scenic ride to raise money for the California Central Coast’s branch of the Cancer Support Community.

One of the first finishers of the day was Nick Giancola, who lost his wife to cancer.

“My wife passed away five years ago or three years ago," Giancola said. "Sometimes, I don't know, the time gets warped, but she used their services. We just had a really positive experience with this organization, and since then, I've come out to support in every way I can.”

As an avid cyclist, Giancola said this fundraiser is one of the ones he takes part in every year. His family was cheering him on at the 50-mile ride’s finish line.

“It's really sweet," Giancola said. "I do a lot of racing, and I travel for races. My family's never there for races, and I'm somewhere else. So, I kind of just finish alone, but it's nice."

Candice Galli is the Executive Director for the local cancer support community and said they’ve raised around $35,000 for the fundraiser. Giancola raised more than $2,800 of that.

Galli said the group helps an average of 450 local families affected by cancer every year.

“All of the funds that we raised through this event go directly to support Cancer Support Community and our services, and we provide social, emotional, and healthy lifestyle activities for anyone impacted by cancer in SLO County. So we provide services not just for those who are diagnosed, but for the entire family.”

Galli said this event is the pinnacle of the organization’s core motto.

“Community is stronger than cancer," Galli said. "That's really what we do as a nonprofit: we try to build community. This is one of my favorite events, the people that come together, and the fundraiser, and get out there and just enjoy one another and each other's company, it's always a great day.”