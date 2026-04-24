Olive oil success, flight route returns, and karate fundraiser

Happy Friday! I hope you have a great start to the weekend, but keep an eye on some of these rainy conditions.



Strawberry festival returns for free : The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival is back with live music, cooking demos, and plenty of strawberry tastings at the Fairpark. For the first time, admission is free all weekend thanks to a new partnership supporting access and local agriculture.

: The Santa Maria Strawberry Festival is back with live music, cooking demos, and plenty of strawberry tastings at the Fairpark. For the first time, admission is free all weekend thanks to a new partnership supporting access and local agriculture. Tennis team wins big : Santa Maria High School’s boys tennis team has won a league championship for the first time in about 30 years. The underdog team, led by Coach Naomi Nordwall, pulled off the victory after many players picked up a racket for the first time this season.

: Santa Maria High School’s boys tennis team has won a league championship for the first time in about 30 years. The underdog team, led by Coach Naomi Nordwall, pulled off the victory after many players picked up a racket for the first time this season. Free clinic offered Sunday: A free one-day medical clinic is coming to Santa Maria this weekend, offering services from dental and vision care to mental health support. Organizers say the goal is to provide compassionate care to the community, with doors opening Sunday morning.

A longtime Morro Bay karate instructor is closing his school as he continues battling cancer. The community is coming together to support him through a weekend fundraiser featuring a sale of equipment and a bake sale. Proceeds will go toward his medical expenses and family needs, as students and supporters celebrate the impact he’s had over the years.

Nonstop flights between Santa Barbara and San Diego have officially returned, restoring a popular regional route. The service is expected to make travel more convenient for both business and leisure passengers along the Central Coast. Airport officials say the return reflects growing demand for regional connectivity.

A former musician in San Miguel found unexpected success in the olive oil industry after receiving what he calls a “million-dollar tip.” He shifted careers and focused on producing high-quality olive oil, which has since gained recognition. His journey highlights how a single piece of advice can completely change someone’s path.