Painting for Paws, 750-pound donation, and highway repair delays

Good morning, check out the top stories from Daybreak today:



SLO clean-up week begins Monday : San Luis Obispo residents will have the chance to get rid of extra trash and bulky items during Clean-Up Week starting Monday. The city and San Luis Garbage are allowing residents to set out up to six bags of trash at no extra cost and schedule bulky item pickups throughout the week.

: San Luis Obispo residents will have the chance to get rid of extra trash and bulky items during Clean-Up Week starting Monday. The city and San Luis Garbage are allowing residents to set out up to six bags of trash at no extra cost and schedule bulky item pickups throughout the week. Traffic delays expected on Highway 46 : Drivers on Highway 46 east of the Highway 41 intersection should prepare for delays starting today. One-way reversing traffic control will be in place around the clock for the next two weeks while crews make emergency embankment repairs, with delays expected to range from 10 to 20 minutes.

: Drivers on Highway 46 east of the Highway 41 intersection should prepare for delays starting today. One-way reversing traffic control will be in place around the clock for the next two weeks while crews make emergency embankment repairs, with delays expected to range from 10 to 20 minutes. Grizzly Youth Academy donation: Cadets at Grizzly Youth Academy collected more than 750 pounds of peanut butter for the SLO Food Bank, setting a new donation record for their program. The food will now be distributed to local families and individuals facing food insecurity across the Central Coast.

Arroyo Grande voters will decide in November whether to allow the city to tax future cannabis businesses through Measure C. City leaders say the measure would create a new source of revenue if cannabis businesses are eventually permitted in the city. If approved, the City Council would have the authority to establish and adjust cannabis business tax rates.

World Cup fever is drawing soccer fans to bars, breweries and other gathering spots across Santa Barbara as supporters come together to watch matches. Business owners say the tournament is bringing increased foot traffic and creating a lively atmosphere for customers. Many establishments are offering watch parties, specials and themed events to capitalize on the global tournament's popularity.

Community members gathered at Jada Winery in Paso Robles for a Sip and Paint fundraiser benefiting From the Heart Animal Sanctuary. Participants enjoyed painting, wine and snacks while helping raise money to support rescued animals and the sanctuary's ongoing operations. Organizers say the event highlighted the strong community support for local animal welfare efforts and brought people together for a fun cause.