Paso Robles food trucks, Regent's Slide update, and disaster drill

Paso Robles food truck regulations : Vendors met at City Hall for the first ad hoc meeting on new food truck rules. Owners are pushing back on restrictions like 10-minute parking limits, no tables or chairs, and generator noise. The committee plans to review input and meet again.

Joseph and Cynthia Giambalvo, longtime Arroyo Grande residents, lived in fear of their former neighbor, Fritz Schnoor, even going so far as to install security measures and file a restraining order. But on a recent night, Schnoor allegedly broke into their home and stabbed them while they slept, Cynthia died and Joseph was badly injured. Their daughter says the family thought they were safe and wants changes to restraining order laws. Schnoor, who has a criminal history and has been linked to mental health concerns, is charged with murder, attempted murder, and burglary, and remains jailed without bail.

Caltrans officials say Highway 1 at Regent’s Slide, closed since a large landslide in January 2024, is projected to reopen in March 2026, though the timeline remains weather-dependent. Crews are working daily to remove debris from above and below the slope, using remote equipment and reinforcing the hillside with bolts (sheared dowels) for stability. The persistent geological activity at this stretch makes work difficult, and the closure has impacted local businesses.

More than 90 volunteers helped stage a full-scale disaster drill at Santa Barbara Airport, playing roles as injured passengers while airport staff, TSA, police, fire, EMS, and other agencies practiced coordinated response. The exercise, required every three years for commercial airports, gave first responders hands-on experience in managing complex emergencies with multiple moving parts. Officials say the drill is especially timely during Emergency Preparedness Month, and they encouraged residents to review their own disaster plans.