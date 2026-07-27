Pet donation match, fair wraps up, and Greenbelt anniversary

It’s Monday again, we’re kicking off the week with more heat and some of the top stories from Daybreak:



Teen arrested in Lompoc homicide: A 17-year-old Lompoc resident has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing that's been under investigation since Sunday. Police say detectives recovered extensive evidence while serving search warrants, and the investigation remains ongoing.

A 17-year-old Lompoc resident has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a deadly stabbing that's been under investigation since Sunday. Police say detectives recovered extensive evidence while serving search warrants, and the investigation remains ongoing. Hazardous waste site closing: A longtime household hazardous waste disposal site in Morro Bay is closing after nearly 30 years in operation. The property recently changed ownership, and while the facility will shut down during the decommissioning process, a new location has not yet been announced.

A longtime household hazardous waste disposal site in Morro Bay is closing after nearly 30 years in operation. The property recently changed ownership, and while the facility will shut down during the decommissioning process, a new location has not yet been announced. Woods Humane launches donation match: Woods Humane Society is kicking off its August Match Challenge to help care for homeless pets. Every donation made next month will be matched dollar-for-dollar, up to $25,000, with a goal of raising $50,000 for food, medical care, shelter and adoptions.

The 2026 California Mid-State Fair has officially come to a close after 12 days of concerts, carnival rides, exhibits and community events in Paso Robles. Fairgoers packed the fairgrounds throughout the run, making memories while supporting local vendors and enjoying headline entertainment. Organizers are now looking ahead to next year's fair after another successful summer tradition.

San Luis Obispo is celebrating 30 years of its Greenbelt Program, which has helped preserve thousands of acres of open space and expand public trail access around the city. The protected lands include popular destinations like Bishop Peak, Terrace Hill and Cerro San Luis, giving residents places to hike while protecting local wildlife and natural resources. City leaders say the program has become a cornerstone of conservation efforts on the Central Coast.

World War II veteran Alvin Hicks celebrated his 101st birthday surrounded by friends at the Oceano Elks Club. Hicks first flew fighter planes at just 19 years old before later serving in the Fresno Police Department. He credits staying active, eating well and spending time with friends for helping him reach the milestone.