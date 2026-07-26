San Luis Obispo greenbelt system marks 30 years of open space conservation and trails

San Luis Obispo's greenbelt system turns 30 years old this year, and the city marked the milestone this weekend with a public picnic atop Terrace Hill, inviting residents and visitors to celebrate the open space conservation effort that has shaped the region for three decades.

Bob Hill, the city of San Luis Obispo's Sustainability and Natural Resources Official, helped explain what the greenbelt actually means for the area.

"The greenbelt is much bigger than just San Luis Obispo," Hill said.

The term "greenbelt" might suggest a strip of green space between homes or developments, but the city defines it uniquely.

"It means an area of land around the city that's protected," Hill said.

KSBY Bob Hill is the city of San Luis Obispo sustainability and natural resources manager

The system spans well-known destinations including Terrace Hill, Bishop's Peak, Islay, Chumash, Sierra, and Hollister, among others.

"We have over 65 miles of trails available for hiking and mountain biking, and people seem to love it," Hill said. "We just want to cherish open space this summer."

The 30-year commemorative event also served as an opportunity to educate the public about the acreage and encourage more people to explore the trails. Terrace Hill offers 360-degree views of the surrounding area.

Almost two weeks ago, a three-acre grass fire broke out on the hill, but quick work by firefighters means people can continue to enjoy the space.

Hiker Benjamin Foster was among those out on Terrace Hill Saturday. He said the views are a draw, but another trailhead holds a special place for him.

"I like Irish Hills because you have a lot of options for different trails you want to go, something easy, something harder, and they're all maintained really pretty well," Foster said.

SLO residents Joy and Bob Tuman walk the pathways regularly with their granddog, Cooper.

"We're out on the paths, probably, how many times a week? At least a few times a week, yeah a few times a week, yeah!" the Tumans said.

The greenbelt system even factored into a major life decision for the couple.

"We thought of moving to a smaller house, but we want to stay in the neighborhood just because of the paths. (Yeah!)" the Tumans said.

KSBY SLO residents Joy and Bob Tuman walk the pathways regularly with their granddog, Cooper

Along the trails, hikers and bikers may also encounter grazing sheep and goats, which are used to keep weeds in check.

According to the City of SLO, anyone who wants to learn more about the hiking system can join the “Greenbelt Anniversary Hike” on August 15 from 10 a.m. to 12 pm. You will want to pre-register at THIS LINK to ensure space is available. The city says this is a hike along the new “Bog Thistle Trail" at Irish Hills Natural Reserve with Senior Ranger Doug Cascaden and Sustainability and Natural Resources Official Bob Hill. The city’s website states:

“The Bog Thistle Trail is a hiking-only trail that ascends through oak trees and serpentine-lined streams, past the endangered Chorro Creek Bog Thistle. In the past several years, the trail was extended to gain a prominent ridge offering spectacular views of the Morros, Laguna Lake, and the surrounding Irish Hills. This 3.5-mile hike is of moderate difficulty, and dogs are allowed to join as long as they are on-leash. Bring water, sunscreen and/or a hat, and appropriate footwear. Don’t forget your smile!”

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