Pier update, donations, and new field guide

Gaviota pier still closed with no repair timeline : Gaviota residents are voicing frustration as the Gaviota State Beach Pier remains closed. The popular spot hasn’t seen repairs since 2014, and as community reporter Juliet Lemar reports, there’s still no timeline for reopening.

New housing site opens for survivors in Paso : Lumina Alliance is celebrating the opening of its first transitional housing site in San Luis Obispo County. The property, donated by the Martin family back in 2000, will now serve as a safe space for survivors of sexual assault and partner violence. A ribbon-cutting ceremony is being held today in Paso Robles.

Stricter fireworks rules now in effect in SLO County: A new fireworks ordinance is now in effect across San Luis Obispo County. Officials say it includes stricter penalties for using illegal fireworks. Under the new rules, all unpermitted fireworks are banned in unincorporated areas, this includes Oceano, Cayucos, Nipomo, Avila Beach, Shandon, Creston, and Santa Margarita.

San Luis Obispo County now has the fourth-lowest unemployment rate in California at 3.6%, down from 4.1% in April, according to the California Employment Development Department. Local staffing experts say the low rate reflects a tight job market, where nearly everyone of working age is employed. Business owners in the area credit the strong local culture and community for attracting and retaining workers, though some say it can still be challenging to find applicants with the right experience. Seasonal trends play a role too, with hospitality jobs booming in the summer. In May alone, the county added 1,700 jobs, 700 of those in leisure and hospitality.

JUSTIN Vineyards and Winery is expanding its local impact, awarding $350,000 in grants to 15 nonprofits in northern San Luis Obispo County through its 2025 Schools and Communities Grant, up from $300,000 last year. The funding focuses on social services, healthcare, and youth programs. Central Coast Community Health Centers received $50,000 to expand mobile medical and dental care in underserved areas like Paso Robles and Atascadero, aiming to reach 2,500 more people. Tolosa Children's Dental Center will use its $28,000 grant to upgrade outdated software and develop resources for Mixtec-speaking families. Other recipients include organizations supporting education, senior services, outdoor learning, the arts, and literacy, with many grants helping Title I students and low-income residents across the region.

A passionate volunteer has helped bring the Pismo Preserve its first-ever field guide. Chris Strodder, an author and longtime volunteer, partnered with the Land Conservancy of San Luis Obispo County to create a portable, easy-to-use guide that highlights the preserve’s 11 miles of trails across 900 scenic acres. Designed for both locals and tourists, the book helps readers identify wildlife, explore hiking routes, and learn about the history of this Central Coast gem. Strodder, who volunteers at the preserve multiple times a week, says he created the guide to help others appreciate the natural beauty often overlooked. The book is available for $10 on Amazon.

