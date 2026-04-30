Planet Fitness lawsuit, Buzzard case continues, and support for survivors

Good morning, Central Coast:



Planet Fitness lawsuit : An 18-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit after she says she was secretly filmed inside a tanning room at Planet Fitness. The suit alleges gross negligence and emotional distress, as police say more than 50 illegal videos of women were discovered.

: An 18-year-old woman has filed a lawsuit after she says she was secretly filmed inside a tanning room at Planet Fitness. The suit alleges gross negligence and emotional distress, as police say more than 50 illegal videos of women were discovered. Fallen workers honored : Caltrans held a memorial in San Luis Obispo to honor employees killed on the job. Officials say nearly 200 workers have died since 2021 and are urging drivers to slow down in work zones.

: Caltrans held a memorial in San Luis Obispo to honor employees killed on the job. Officials say nearly 200 workers have died since 2021 and are urging drivers to slow down in work zones. Dancing fundraiser weekend: Lumina Alliance is hosting its Dancing With Our Stars event in Paso Robles this weekend. The gala raises money to support survivors of sexual assault and intimate partner violence through a night of performances and community support.

A Vandenberg Village mother charged with murdering her daughter is back in court as her defense fights for access to key forensic evidence. Attorneys say they still have not received DNA data, ballistics reports, or the autopsy needed to prepare the case. A judge is now set to decide whether prosecutors must turn over that evidence as the case remains in early stages.

The city of Morro Bay would need major changes to support offshore wind development. That includes deeper harbor dredging and zoning updates to handle large equipment and infrastructure. Officials say those upgrades would be necessary to turn the area into a hub for wind energy support.

There are several events happening across the Central Coast this weekend, from dog-friendly gatherings to community festivals. Activities include outdoor events, local food and drinks, and opportunities to explore the area. Organizers say it’s a chance for residents and visitors to enjoy spring fun across the region.