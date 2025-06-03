Prescribed burn, Rite Aid closures, and AED donations

Good morning, here are the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Prescribed burn in SLO County : Fire officials in San Luis Obispo County are conducting a prescribed burn today about 20 minutes east of Santa Margarita. Crews will burn 17 acres of vegetation along Seven Oaks Way, between Las Pilitas and Parkhill Roads. The one-day operation starts around 10 A.M.

Rite Aid closures on the Central Coast : Rite Aid is closing several Central Coast locations following its second bankruptcy filing. Stores in Morro Bay, Solvang, Goleta, Los Osos, and Santa Maria are among those affected.

Solar project at airport: The San Luis Obispo County Airport is launching construction this month on a solar carport canopy. The system is designed to generate enough energy to offset the airport's entire annual usage. The canopy will cover the main passenger parking lot, with a temporary lot available during construction, which is expected to wrap up this fall.

The Pride flag was raised for the final time at Morro Bay City Hall on Monday, drawing around 50 community members who came to show support and reflect on its meaning. The ceremony followed a recent unanimous vote by the city council to change its flagpole policy, allowing only the American, California, and city flags to fly on government property, effectively banning commemorative flags like the LGBTQ+ flag. While some, including Councilmember Cyndee Edwards, acknowledged the emotional impact and unfortunate timing ahead of Pride Month, others expressed disappointment and concern over what they see as a discouraging message to the LGBTQ+ community. Despite the policy change taking effect July 1, many attendees voiced hope for future inclusivity and efforts to revisit the decision.

Every year, over 35,000 people in the U.S. suffer sudden cardiac arrest, but less than half receive immediate help, something that drastically lowers survival odds with each passing minute. As National CPR and AED Awareness Week begins, local health leaders are stressing the importance of knowing CPR and having automated external defibrillators (AEDs) readily available. To help, San Luis Ambulance is donating 80 AEDs to high-traffic locations in honor of its 80th anniversary. Experts emphasize that even hands-only CPR can make a difference, and using an AED is as simple as turning it on and following voice prompts. Dignity Health will offer hands-on CPR and AED demonstrations at the San Luis Obispo Farmers' Market this Thursday to empower more people with lifesaving skills.

Santa Barbara County fire and law enforcement officials are emphasizing the critical need for early evacuation and preparation as fire season intensifies. In a press conference, Sheriff Bill Brown urged residents to take evacuation orders seriously, saying safety is non-negotiable, while Fire Warden Mark Hartwig warned of potential gridlock during emergencies. Officials advised having a go-bag ready and an evacuation plan in place, while also stressing the importance of creating defensible space around homes to slow wildfire spread. Tips include clearing gutters, weatherstripping garage doors, and removing flammable structures like wooden fences. As officials put it: if residents provide the defense, first responders will provide the offense.

