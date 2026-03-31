Price hikes, housing shortage, and new Merchant Guild

Good morning, take a look at the top stories we are tracking on Daybreak:



Drivers hit with more price hikes: Gas prices in the U.S. have officially crossed the $4-per-gallon mark for the first time since 2022, with the national average now at $4.02. The ongoing war with Iran is a big factor, driving global supply issues and pushing prices even higher, especially in California, where the average is already $5.89.

Gas prices in the U.S. have officially crossed the $4-per-gallon mark for the first time since 2022, with the national average now at $4.02. The ongoing war with Iran is a big factor, driving global supply issues and pushing prices even higher, especially in California, where the average is already $5.89. California is trying to catch up on housing: A new proposal could bring thousands of homes to the Central Coast as the state struggles to meet its ambitious goal of building 2.5 million units by the end of the decade. Right now, California isn’t even on pace to hit half that number, so this project could help, while also giving locals a chance to weigh in.

A new proposal could bring thousands of homes to the Central Coast as the state struggles to meet its ambitious goal of building 2.5 million units by the end of the decade. Right now, California isn’t even on pace to hit half that number, so this project could help, while also giving locals a chance to weigh in. Arroyo Grande residents are getting a say in a new roundabout plan: City officials are working on a roundabout project connecting several busy streets, and they’re already involving the community early in the design process. About 100 residents showed up to learn more.

Five business owners in Arroyo Grande have launched a new Merchant Guild to better promote local shops and strengthen connections with the community. The group formed after noticing a decline in long-standing businesses and a need for more visibility, especially after a previous organization faded during the pandemic. Now, they’re focused on creating a unified voice to attract both locals and visitors and keep the village thriving.

Marine diesel prices are climbing, and that’s forcing some boating companies to consider raising prices just to keep up with operating costs. Business owners say fuel is one of their biggest expenses, and the uncertainty makes it hard to plan ahead or avoid passing costs onto customers. Some are trying to hold off on increases, but others have already raised rates as pressure builds across the harbor.

Country singer Lainey Wilson is set to perform at the California Mid-State Fair on July 17, with tickets going on sale April 3. The concert will be part of the fair’s 80th anniversary celebration, which runs from July 15–26 at the Paso Robles Event Center. Fans can expect ticket prices ranging from about $70 to $185 for the show.