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Country star Lainey Wilson to perform at California Mid-State Fair

SXSW, South by Southwest, Music Festival, Austin, Texas
Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Jack Plunkett/Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP
Lainey Wilson performs during the South by Southwest Music Festival on Tuesday, March 17, 2026, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)
SXSW, South by Southwest, Music Festival, Austin, Texas
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Country music star Lainey Wilson is scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Wilson's concert will take place on Friday, July 17, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Colton Dawson will open the show.

Tickets range in price from $70 to $185 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3, at MidStateFair.com.

Lainey Wilson is a multi-CMA Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Grammy winner. She is known for hits including "4x4xU," "Watermelon Moonshine," and "Heart Like a Truck."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.

More Mid-State Fair Coverage

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