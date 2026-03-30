Country star Lainey Wilson to perform at California Mid-State Fair

Country music star Lainey Wilson is scheduled to perform at the California Mid-State Fair this summer.

Wilson's concert will take place on Friday, July 17, in the Chumash Grandstand Arena. Colton Dawson will open the show.

Tickets range in price from $70 to $185 and will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 3, at MidStateFair.com.

Lainey Wilson is a multi-CMA Awards, Academy of Country Music Awards, and Grammy winner. She is known for hits including "4x4xU," "Watermelon Moonshine," and "Heart Like a Truck."

This year marks the 80th anniversary of the California Mid-State Fair, which will take place from July 15-26 at the Paso Robles Event Center.