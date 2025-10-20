Protests, road work, and neighbors demand answers on missing child case

Good morning, Central Coast! I hope everyone has a productive start to their week. Here are the top stories we are following on Daybreak:



“No Kings” Rally Draws Crowd in SLO: San Luis Obispo joined thousands of cities in a national “No Kings” rally protesting the Trump administration’s actions. Reporter Makayla Richardson covered the local event, where people waved signs and wore costumes. Some Republicans, like Speaker Mike Johnson, called the rallies “anti-American,” but protesters disagreed. Local GOP leaders declined to comment.

Drivers can expect overnight lane closures on Santa Rosa Street and Foothill Boulevard through Friday. Work runs from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. and may cause delays. The $932,000 project is set to finish by mid-November, weather permitting. Lompoc Seeks Volunteers for Service Day: Lompoc’s “Make a Difference Day” is October 25, and the city is looking for volunteers for local service projects. Participants will meet at City Hall and get free lunch. Sign up at ksby.com or through Lompoc Parks and Recreation.

In Vandenberg Village, concerned residents gathered outside the home of 9‑year‑old Melodee Buzzard to demand answers from her mother, Ashlee Buzzard, after the girl was reported missing when she didn’t show up for her independent‐study program. The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office says the last confirmed sighting of Melodee was in August; a search warrant at the home yielded no clues to her whereabouts, and the FBI is now assisting in what remains a missing‑persons investigation.

A 270‑foot barge, the Ocean Provider, has anchored off Stearns Wharf in Santa Barbara to serve as a floating base for offshore upgrades to the intake‑pump platforms supporting the Charles E. Meyer Desalination Plant. Crews will use the structure to transport materials and personnel to the platforms, one of which is precariously suspended 18 inches above the ocean floor, performing reinforcement work now through late November to ensure long‑term reliability of the city’s water supply.

At a festive event hosted by San Luis Obispo County Animal Services, shelter dogs dressed in creative costumes took part in a trick‑or‑treat “pack walk” to show off their personalities and encourage adoption. Event organizers hope that by seeing the fun, friendly side of these animals, visitors will consider giving them permanent homes, reinforcing that a shelter dog can become a beloved member of the family.