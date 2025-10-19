Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your CommunitySan Luis Obispo

Actions

Dog trick-or-treat parade shines spotlight on adoptable pups in San Luis Obispo County

TRICK OR TREAT FOR ADOPTABLE DOGS VO.00_00_29_08.Still001.jpg
KSBY News
TRICK OR TREAT FOR ADOPTABLE DOGS VO.00_00_29_08.Still001.jpg
Posted

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services hosted a Dog Trick-or-Treat Parade earlier today, giving adoptable shelter dogs a chance to show off their personalities in creative costumes. Volunteers dressed up many of the dogs and set up multiple stops for a festive “pack walk,” where the pups went trick-or-treating for cookies.

Animal Shelter Supervisor Shannon Sinclair shared, “The goal for this event is just to show us in a positive light, to let people know that we have so many fun and adoptable dogs. They might just be a shelter pup, but you can dress them up and involve them in your daily life. It's a feel-good thing for our staff and volunteers.”

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, these costumed canines are ready to find their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Shelter.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Sign up for the Headline Newsletter and receive up to date information.

KSBY-In-Your-Community-480x360.jpg

More News In Your Community