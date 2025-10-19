Dog trick-or-treat parade shines spotlight on adoptable pups in San Luis Obispo County

San Luis Obispo County Animal Services hosted a Dog Trick-or-Treat Parade earlier today, giving adoptable shelter dogs a chance to show off their personalities in creative costumes. Volunteers dressed up many of the dogs and set up multiple stops for a festive “pack walk,” where the pups went trick-or-treating for cookies.

Animal Shelter Supervisor Shannon Sinclair shared, “The goal for this event is just to show us in a positive light, to let people know that we have so many fun and adoptable dogs. They might just be a shelter pup, but you can dress them up and involve them in your daily life. It's a feel-good thing for our staff and volunteers.”

If you’re looking for a new furry friend, these costumed canines are ready to find their forever homes at the SLO County Animal Shelter.