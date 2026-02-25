Renter registry debate, education in Santa Maria, and energy incentives

Good morning! Here are the top stories from Daybreak:



FedEx sues over tariffs : FedEx is suing the federal government after a Supreme Court ruling found tariffs imposed last year by Donald Trump unconstitutional, and the company is seeking a refund for money it paid. Analysts estimate the tariffs generated about $175 billion, but it's unclear how much FedEx hopes to recover as potential refunds could face a legal battle.

New store coming to Lompoc: Spencer's Fresh Markets plans to open a new store in the former Big Lots building on H Street in Lompoc, featuring a full-service deli and local produce. Owner John Spencer says construction is underway while they wait on an alcohol license, with hopes of opening by Memorial Day.

At a special city council study session in San Luis Obispo, officials discussed the potential implementation of a renter registry, drawing more than 90 minutes of public comment from both tenants and property owners. Supporters of a mandatory registry say it would increase landlord accountability, while opponents argue it could raise costs and reduce housing supply. No decision was made, and the council plans to revisit the idea at a future meeting.

Cal Poly is expanding its Morning on the Green event for St. Patrick’s Day to accommodate more students and help reduce off-campus parties. After the 2025 event drew thousands and helped dramatically cut alcohol-related arrests, organizers tripled ticket capacity to 14,000 and added safety improvements. The student-only early-morning concert is part of broader city and university efforts to keep celebrations safer this year.

Education officials, community leaders, and business professionals gathered at Allan Hancock College in Santa Maria for the annual State of Education event. The panel discussed key topics including workforce readiness, technology in schools, and student mental health, with emphasis on partnerships between K-12 and higher education. The event concluded with a networking reception focused on strengthening educational pathways in Santa Barbara County.