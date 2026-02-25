Local leaders gather in Santa Maria for annual State of Education event

On Tuesday night, President Trump delivered the 2026 State of the Union address in Washington, D.C. While in Santa Maria, local leaders came together for the 2026 State of Education event.

The gathering was held in the Boyd Concert Hall at Allan Hancock College's Santa Maria campus.

Education officials, business professionals, and community stakeholders all shared insights into the current actions being taken to support students, schools, and workforce development in Santa Barbara County.

There was also a panel focused on the future of education, which was moderated by Santa Barbara County Education Superintendent Dr. Susan Salcido.

Among the topics discussed were workforce readiness, emerging technology, and mental health.

"Anyone who has children—school-age children—wants and needs to know how our schools are doing. We want them to be the very best," Dr. Salcido said.

Following the panel discussion, Allan Hancock College President Dr. Kevin Walthers delivered a speech on how higher educational institutions partner with local school districts to create pathways to college.

The State of Education event reportedly concluded with a networking reception with information tables.