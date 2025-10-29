Renters fight back, Morro Bay purchase, and pier repairs

Good morning, Central Coast!



Temporary water change: San Luis Obispo County officials are warning residents in the Five Cities area that their tap water may taste or smell different in the coming weeks. From November 4 through December 2, the Public Works Department will switch disinfectants in the Lopez Water Project system. Despite the change, officials say the water will remain completely safe to drink.

Morro Bay moves forward with purchase: The Morro Bay City Council has unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with the school district to purchase the old Morro Elementary School site. The building, originally constructed in 1936, hasn't served as a public school for more than 20 years. The city and school district now have about six months to gather community input and finalize details, including the purchase price.

Paso Robles activates new traffic signal: Paso Robles has turned on a new traffic signal at Creston Road and Bolen and Walnut Drives, part of the ongoing Creston Corridor Improvement Project. Crews will also repave a stretch of Creston Road after the pavement failed to meet project standards. Officials say the contractor will complete the work at no cost to the city, with paving scheduled for this Friday between 8:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Crews have started emergency repairs at the Cayucos Pier after winter storms left about 15 feet of deck unsupported at the end of the structure. Beginning October 27, the pier will be closed weekdays from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for about four weeks while contractors remove and relocate the damaged section. The $119,950 project, funded through county insurance and FEMA support, is the first phase of repairs to the 150-year-old landmark.

Hundreds of renters gathered outside Santa Barbara City Hall Tuesday morning to demand stronger rent protections, citing steep increases that they say are forcing longtime residents out. One attendee said their rent went up $200 a month after a hike the previous year, while advocates argued that teachers, healthcare workers, and other essential employees can no longer afford to live where they work. They’re calling on city leaders to pass a rent-stabilization ordinance, something they’ve been pushing for since 2020, despite existing state rent caps.

With the federal government shutdown stretching into November, California’s CalFresh (SNAP) program has notified recipients in the Santa Maria area that, while October benefits have been issued, November’s will be delayed until further notice. Thousands of families, including children, seniors, veterans, and working households, now face immediate food insecurity. The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County is increasing its distributions and urging families to check schedules and seek assistance as needed.

