Road work notices, strawberry season impacted by weather, and new text scam alert

Happy Monday, check out the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Road work to impact Route 227 commute : Caltrans says drivers should expect delays on State Route 227 between Buckley Road and Maxwellton Street. One lane will be closed at times this week, with delays up to 15 minutes.

: Caltrans says drivers should expect delays on State Route 227 between Buckley Road and Maxwellton Street. One lane will be closed at times this week, with delays up to 15 minutes. Repairs underway on Peachy Canyon Road : Crews are working on Peachy Canyon Road in Cayucos through June 12. Weekday work could cause delays of up to 15 minutes.

: Crews are working on Peachy Canyon Road in Cayucos through June 12. Weekday work could cause delays of up to 15 minutes. Officials warn of traffic ticket text scam: The Los Angeles Superior Court is warning about scam texts claiming unpaid tickets or tolls. Do not scan the QR code, only verify tickets through the official website.

Construction on San Luis Obispo’s Welcome Home Village is nearing completion, with dozens of 3D-printed homes already delivered to the site. The project will provide 54 units of housing for people experiencing homelessness, including both temporary and permanent options. Officials say residents could begin moving in as early as this spring.

Recent rain is causing strawberries on the Central Coast to spoil faster and lose some of their sweetness. Growers say excess moisture can lead to mold, splitting, and shorter shelf life for the fruit. Despite the challenges, many shoppers say they still plan to support local farms.

The U.S. Forest Service is planning a prescribed burn in the Los Padres National Forest to reduce wildfire risk. These controlled burns are scheduled when weather conditions are safe and help clear dry vegetation. Officials say smoke may be visible in the area during operations.

