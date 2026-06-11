Short-term rental ordinance, intersection safety concerns, and missing teen

Happy Thursday to everyone, here are the stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Missing Santa Maria teen: Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Zoey Jade Navarro. Authorities say she has been missing since Sunday and is considered an at-risk juvenile.

Santa Maria police are asking for the public's help finding 13-year-old Zoey Jade Navarro. Authorities say she has been missing since Sunday and is considered an at-risk juvenile. SpaceX launch planned this morning: A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base this morning. Liftoff is currently set for 8:05 a.m., with the first-stage booster expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean.

A Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base this morning. Liftoff is currently set for 8:05 a.m., with the first-stage booster expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean. Suspect arrested after domestic violence incident: San Luis Obispo police arrested a man following a domestic violence incident on South Street. Investigators say Jeremy Alt fled before officers arrived, later returned to the home and surrendered after police negotiated with him while ensuring the victim escaped safely.

The City of San Luis Obispo is asking for public feedback on proposed safety improvements at the South and King Street intersection, which city leaders have described as a dangerous crossing for pedestrians and cyclists. Community members can weigh in ahead of a City Council discussion scheduled for June 16. Officials say public input will help shape potential changes aimed at improving safety and accessibility.

Morro Bay is moving forward with plans for a second fire station on Bonita Street, a project city leaders say will improve emergency response coverage. The proposal recently cleared permitting hurdles, though a neighboring resident filed an appeal after approvals were granted. City officials continue to advance the project as part of broader efforts to modernize the city's fire protection infrastructure.

A Santa Barbara committee has advanced a revised short-term rental ordinance, moving the proposal one step closer to City Council consideration. The ordinance would establish new rules for vacation rentals and home shares, with city leaders aiming to balance tourism, neighborhood concerns and housing availability. Officials are continuing to refine details related to enforcement, permitting and where short-term rentals would be allowed.