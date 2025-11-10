Shutdown relief, Central Coast economy, and flight details

Happy Monday! Here are the stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Mother of missing 9-year-old faces new charges : Ashlee Buzzard, the mother of missing 9-year-old Melodee Buzzard, is scheduled to appear in court this week on unrelated charges. She was arrested Friday for allegedly holding a victim against their will. The Santa Barbara County Jail confirms her court date is set for Wednesday.

Roads reopen after Goleta crash: Roads in Goleta are back open after a serious crash involving an ambulance on Hollister Avenue near Pacific Oaks Road. The driver of another vehicle suffered major injuries and was taken to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital along with a fire paramedic. Officials say no ambulance personnel were hurt.

Senate reaches deal to end historic government shutdown: Overnight, senators reached an agreement to end the longest government shutdown in U.S. history. Eight Democrats joined Republicans to pass a funding package that includes three full-year appropriations bills and restores SNAP benefits. The deal also reverses layoffs and funds the rest of the government through late January.

Travelers at San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport are managing to avoid major flight disruptions despite widespread flight reductions nationwide. The Federal Aviation Administration recently ordered cuts at more than 40 major airports as part of a broader government shutdown impact, raising concerns about possible ripple effects for smaller airports. So far, local passengers have reported smooth travel experiences with minimal delays, and airport officials say they’re monitoring the situation closely while urging travelers to stay updated with their airlines in case of sudden changes.

Santa Maria city leaders are voicing concerns about the limits of their enforcement efforts along the Santa Maria Riverbed, where jurisdictional lines blur between Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. City rangers say some encampments fall just outside city or county authority, creating confusion over which agency is responsible for enforcement and cleanup. Leaders are exploring ways to strengthen collaboration across county lines to address safety, environmental, and humanitarian issues in the area while ensuring outreach and assistance remain part of the process.

More than 600 business and community leaders gathered in San Luis Obispo for the 2025 Central Coast Economic Forecast, a major annual event that highlights key economic trends across the region. Experts pointed to housing as one of the biggest challenges facing the Central Coast, noting that while there’s room to build, progress is slowed by planning and permitting restrictions. Speakers also discussed inflation, workforce shortages, and the need for innovation and public-private partnerships to keep the local economy growing while preserving the area’s quality of life.

