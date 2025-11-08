San Luis Obispo hosts 2025 Central Coast Economic Forecast

The 2025 Central Coast Economic Forecast event was held on Friday at the Madonna Inn in San Luis Obispo.

The purpose of the event is to provide data and information to help people understand the local economy and plan for its future.

According to CCEF organizers, more than 600 community leaders attended the event. They heard presentations about the struggles facing the local economy and the solutions that could be implemented.

So what's the biggest issue facing our area?

"Housing," said Dr. Chris Thornberg of Beacon Economics. "We need to build more housing, and I mean all kinds of housing. You need single-family, but you need multi-family as well. These communities have the ability to build the housing that's necessary if they choose. The zoning, the permit fees, the planning processes, all the things that hold up the construction process can be pushed aside. The region can build if it wants to. The biggest problem is it doesn't seem to want to."

Thornberg said that with more housing, the population and workforce would also see an improvement.

