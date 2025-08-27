Sign up for our blood drive today, new AG police chief, and housing developments

Good morning, Central Coast! A big thank you to everyone who is signed up already for our blood drive today, we can’t wait to see you at the KSBY studio or in Santa Maria. In the meantime, here are your top stories from Daybreak:



: KSBY’s annual “Be a Hero Blood Drive” kicks off today. You can donate at the KSBY studio in San Luis Obispo or at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Santa Maria. Both drives run from 12:30 to 6:30 P.M. and donors get free tacos. Vandalism at Dos Pueblos High : Authorities are investigating after several classroom and office windows were shattered at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta Tuesday night. District officials say classrooms have been temporarily relocated, but describe the overall impact to campus as minimal.

: Authorities are investigating after several classroom and office windows were shattered at Dos Pueblos High School in Goleta Tuesday night. District officials say classrooms have been temporarily relocated, but describe the overall impact to campus as minimal. New Arroyo Grande police chief: David Culver is officially stepping into his new role as Arroyo Grande’s Chief of Police. A 17-year law enforcement veteran, Culver was selected after a nationwide recruitment effort and has been serving as interim chief since May. City leaders praised his qualifications and commitment to the community.

Nearly a month after a fire destroyed part of a Grover Beach apartment complex, neighbors who helped rescue residents are being honored for their bravery and ongoing support. Jackie and Corey Clendenen caught people jumping from second-story windows and have since organized a GoFundMe and collected donations for the 11 people displaced. At Monday’s Grover Beach City Council meeting, the Clendenens and others were recognized by the Five Cities Fire Authority for their life-saving efforts. Fire Chief Scott Hallett praised their heroism and continued commitment, calling it a symbol of strength for the community. The fire, which left families searching for housing and storage for donations, appears to have been accidental.

A proposal to build a hotel and 60-unit apartment complex in Vandenberg Village is moving forward, with county planners recommending approval and sending it to the Board of Supervisors for a final vote later this year. The project would split a long-vacant 5.1-acre property on Constellation Road into two lots, with apartments placed next to a future county park and the hotel shifted farther away. Supporters say the development would boost housing and the local economy, while some residents worry about traffic and the village’s character. A county traffic study found the impacts would be minimal, and the developer has pledged measures to offset driving as well as financial support for the planned Constellation Park.

The Central Coast community is coming together once again to support local cancer patients through the 12th annual Day of Hope. Organized by Dignity Health’s Mission Hope Cancer Center and the Santa Maria Times, the fundraiser will place about 700 volunteers at intersections from Pismo Beach to Orcutt on Wednesday, Aug. 27. From 7 A.M. to noon, volunteers will sell special-edition newspapers, with all proceeds benefiting Mission Hope patients in Santa Maria and Arroyo Grande. Over the last 11 years, the event has raised more than $2.6 million, funding direct patient assistance, new medical equipment, and programs like nurse navigation and free transportation. This year’s goal is $375,000, and organizers say the day is filled with community stories of inspiration and resilience. Among those featured in this year’s paper is Ulf Schnack, a 2022 patient who hopes sharing his story will encourage others while giving back to the staff who supported him.

