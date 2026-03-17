Sonic boom education, gas prices soar, and overdose numbers decline

Happy St. Patrick's Day, Central Coast! Hope you come across some good luck to start your morning.



Gas prices are climbing fast: Gas prices across California have jumped sharply, with today’s average hitting $5.54 compared to $4.59 just a month ago. In areas like San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles, prices are even higher, rising from $4.73 last month to $5.67 now.

Gas prices across California have jumped sharply, with today’s average hitting $5.54 compared to $4.59 just a month ago. In areas like San Luis Obispo, Atascadero, and Paso Robles, prices are even higher, rising from $4.73 last month to $5.67 now. Community conversation to Santa Barbara: Vandenberg Space Force Base is hosting a free public event in Santa Barbara this afternoon to talk about its mission and address concerns like sonic booms. Attendees can also hear from a Brigham Young University researcher sharing new findings on how those booms impact nearby communities.

Vandenberg Space Force Base is hosting a free public event in Santa Barbara this afternoon to talk about its mission and address concerns like sonic booms. Attendees can also hear from a Brigham Young University researcher sharing new findings on how those booms impact nearby communities. Local organizer honored for years of community impact: Community leader Yessenia Echevarria has been named Woman of the Year by Dawn Addis for her work supporting immigrant families and expanding health care access. The founder of Mujeres de Acción also recently spoke about attending the State of the Union in Washington, D.C.

In Grover Beach, some locals are starting a petition to limit how tall new buildings can be as development picks up around town. They say the goal is to protect the city’s small beach-town feel and prevent large projects from changing its character or blocking views. The proposal could eventually go to voters if enough signatures are collected, shifting the decision from city leaders to the community.

Santa Barbara County is seeing a major decline in overdose deaths, falling roughly 40% from a peak in 2023 to much lower levels in 2024 and 2025. Officials say efforts like prevention programs, wider access to Narcan, and increased awareness are helping save lives. Even with the progress, fentanyl remains the biggest driver of overdose deaths and continues to be a serious concern.

In San Luis Obispo, a new company is working on using artificial intelligence to help fire crews detect wildfires earlier and respond more quickly. Similar AI systems can already identify smoke and alert firefighters before 911 calls come in, potentially stopping fires before they grow out of control. The goal is to give emergency teams a head start, reducing damage and improving safety for communities.