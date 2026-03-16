Santa Barbara County reports significant decline in overdose deaths

Santa Barbara County has seen a dramatic drop in drug overdose deaths over the past two years, with new data showing the county is outpacing national trends in reducing fatalities.

According to the new data overdose deaths in Santa Barbara County fell from 158 in 2023 to 96 in 2024 a 40% decline.

The downward trend continued in 2025, with 93 deaths recorded, representing 65 fewer lives lost since 2023.

The largest decrease occurred in fentanyl-related overdoses, which fell from 111 deaths in 2023 to 59 in 2024 and 46 in 2025 a 47% drop in the first year alone, exceeding the 30% national decline.

Methamphetamine-related overdose deaths also declined, dropping from 95 in 2023 to 52 in 2025.

Deaths among people experiencing homelessness fell from 51 in 2023 to 20 in 2025 a 61% reduction overall.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown credited a coordinated community effort for the progress.

"These numbers represent real progress, but more importantly, they represent lives saved," Brown said. "The decline we are seeing is the result of a coordinated effort across our community — prevention and education, treatment and recovery services, harm-reduction programs like Narcan distribution, and strong enforcement targeting the trafficking of dangerous drugs like fentanyl and methamphetamine. While we are encouraged by these results, and we remain committed to continuing this comprehensive approach to protect lives and reduce the devastating impact of addiction in Santa Barbara County."

Despite the progress, overdose deaths remain higher among chronically addicted adults between 35 and 54 years old. People in this age range continue to be a targeted focus of treatment and intervention efforts, including Medication Assisted Treatment programs in both the county jail system and in the community.

Law enforcement has also intensified efforts to disrupt the supply of dangerous drugs entering the community.

In 2024, the Santa Barbara County Sheriff's Office expanded its narcotics enforcement operations to include dedicated teams in both North and South County.

Since mid-2024, investigators have seized 7.3 million doses of methamphetamine, 1.35 million doses of cocaine, 634,983 doses of fentanyl, 14,688 fentanyl pills, and 60 firearms, and have forfeited more than $221,000 in cash associated with illicit drug sales.

Officials note that each counterfeit pill seized represents a potentially lethal dose, as many pills contain unpredictable combinations of substances, and that even the tiniest amount of fentanyl powder can be lethal.

Project Opioid Santa Barbara County, a countywide coalition of leaders in government, education, medicine, the faith-based community, and other areas, is focused on expanding prevention and education strategies, improving overdose surveillance, increasing Naloxone distribution, strengthening access to treatment and long-term recovery services, and intensifying narcotics enforcement to remove dangerous drugs from the community.