SpaceX launch, new fire chief, and mountain lion sightings

Happy Tuesday, here are the top stories to get you started with your day:



SpaceX launch tonight: A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight. The launch window opens at 7:11 p.m. and the booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean after liftoff.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is set to launch 24 Starlink satellites from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight. The launch window opens at 7:11 p.m. and the booster is expected to land on a droneship in the Pacific Ocean after liftoff. SLO names new fire chief: San Luis Obispo has officially named Randy Harris as its new fire chief after he returned from retirement to serve as interim chief earlier this year. Harris brings more than 35 years of experience and most recently served as deputy fire chief in Paso Robles.

San Luis Obispo has officially named Randy Harris as its new fire chief after he returned from retirement to serve as interim chief earlier this year. Harris brings more than 35 years of experience and most recently served as deputy fire chief in Paso Robles. Vets warn about bobcat fever: Veterinarians are warning pet owners about “bobcat fever,” a deadly tick-borne disease that can infect domestic cats. Symptoms can include lethargy, fever and loss of appetite, with vets saying flea and tick prevention is the best defense heading into summer.

San Luis Obispo leaders are expected to vote on an additional $80,000 to help fund a court-appointed receiver overseeing the troubled Laurel Lane property where businesses like Bang the Drum Brewery were forced to vacate over unsafe building conditions. If approved, total legal costs tied to the case would rise to more than $223,000.

Wildlife experts say recent mountain lion sightings near neighborhoods in Santa Barbara are not unusual, especially in areas close to open space and natural habitat. Police are encouraging residents to keep small pets indoors at night and avoid approaching the animals if spotted.

Coleman Park in Morro Bay is expected to reopen later this week after being closed since March for renovations. The project includes upgrades like new restrooms, ADA improvements and playground updates, though officials say some restroom work may continue after the park reopens.