SpaceX launch, school supply drive, and project completion

SpaceX is targeting this afternoon for the launch of its Transporter-14 mission from Vandenberg Space Force Base. The hour-long launch window opens at 2:18 PM, with 70 payloads, including several commercial micro-satellites, set to head into low-Earth orbit. Back-to-School drive begins: The Unity Shoppe has kicked off its annual Back-to-School supply drive to support local students and families. Donations of backpacks, clothing, and school supplies will be accepted at fire stations across Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria through next month.

The Unity Shoppe has kicked off its annual Back-to-School supply drive to support local students and families. Donations of backpacks, clothing, and school supplies will be accepted at fire stations across Goleta, Santa Barbara, and Carpinteria through next month. Grand Avenue Project complete: Construction is now complete on Grover Beach's West Grand Avenue Streetscape Project, aimed at improving one of the city's most traveled roads. The year-long effort brought decorative sidewalks, freshly painted bike lanes, and upgraded curbs, earning positive feedback from community members.

A new UCLA Cancer Care center is set to open in Atascadero on July 28, bringing much-needed oncology services to North County San Luis Obispo for the first time in 15 years. Dr. Brian DiCarlo, the lead physician, says half of the patients at the existing San Luis Obispo location currently travel from North County, making the new center essential, especially for elderly patients undergoing treatment. The facility will offer a full range of cancer therapies, including chemotherapy and immunotherapy, and is expected to serve 100 to 200 patients per week. City officials say the center also addresses a broader need for more accessible health care on the Central Coast.

The San Luis Obispo Volleyball Club’s 15-and-under girls team is preparing to compete in the USA Volleyball Girls Junior National Championships in Dallas, Texas, starting Wednesday. The team, made up of 14- and 15-year-old players, has been training hard at Cal Poly’s Mott Gym, hoping to top their third-place national finish from last year. Coach Dede Bodnar says the girls are aiming for gold, while players say they’re proud to represent a small town on such a big stage.

Cuesta College nursing students will host a free Senior Wellness Fair in Paso Robles on Friday, June 27, from 9 A.M. to 1 P.M. at the Quail Run Estates Club House. The event will offer health assessments like blood pressure checks and memory testing, along with informative sessions on topics such as exercise, nutrition, and recognizing signs of serious health conditions.