Storm preparations, military pay, and trick or treating event saved

Here is a look at our rainy forecast and our top stories of the day:



What's open and closed today : As the nation observes Columbus Day and Indigenous Peoples' Day, here's what to expect. Post offices are closed and mail delivery is paused, while UPS and FedEx continue normal operations. Most banks are closed, though ATMs and grocery stores like Costco, Target, and Trader Joe's remain open.

SpaceX gears up for Starship test: SpaceX is preparing for its 11th test flight of the Starship rocket, possibly launching as early as this evening. The 4:15 p.m. Pacific launch will test the rocket's heat shield, new engine configurations, and flight maneuvers, though six of the previous ten tests have failed.

When the Chamber of Commerce declined to host this year’s downtown Halloween event, local retailer Jessica McAninch stepped up and, in partnership with over 30 small businesses and the city, revived the tradition. The event will close part of South H Street and offer trick-or-treating and free family activities at Centennial Park on October 25. The city has taken over full event coordination after the Chamber failed to sign a funding contract.

A new storm is forecast to hit the Central Coast starting Monday and could linger through Wednesday, bringing over an inch of rain to many parts of San Luis Obispo County. Local residents are clearing gutters, preparing their homes, and following emergency guidance including gathering supplies, making a family safety plan, and using free sandbags in flood zones.

After a federal proposal almost eliminated the ROTC program at Cal Poly, the university’s cadets made a strong comeback by achieving the highest combined performance average among more than 265 units at this year’s 36-day Advanced Camp. The program was reinstated following community advocacy and now operates as part of UCSB’s ROTC department.

