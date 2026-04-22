Substation approved, State Street overhaul, and a sidewalk dispute

Let’s get this Wednesday started with our Morning Minute:



Murder suspect back in court : A Vandenberg Village mother charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter is set to return to court today. Ashlee Buzzard has been held without bail since her arrest in December and has pleaded not guilty; her preliminary hearing is not expected until June after she waived time in the case.

: A Vandenberg Village mother charged with the murder of her 9-year-old daughter is set to return to court today. Ashlee Buzzard has been held without bail since her arrest in December and has pleaded not guilty; her preliminary hearing is not expected until June after she waived time in the case. Grover Beach measure advances : A petition aiming to limit building heights in Grover Beach is one step closer to appearing on the November ballot. Organizers have gathered more than 1,250 signatures, well above the required amount, and the measure now heads to the city clerk for verification before going to city council.

: A petition aiming to limit building heights in Grover Beach is one step closer to appearing on the November ballot. Organizers have gathered more than 1,250 signatures, well above the required amount, and the measure now heads to the city clerk for verification before going to city council. Nipomo substation approved: San Luis Obispo County leaders have approved a contract for a new sheriff substation in Nipomo. The facility will include a public meeting space, with construction expected to begin next year and operations projected to start in 2028.

Santa Barbara is planning a major, long-term overhaul of State Street aimed at revitalizing the downtown corridor. The project builds on the pandemic-era street closure and includes expanded pedestrian space, accessibility upgrades, and new amenities. The multi-phase plan could cost up to $90 million and will roll out over the next several decades.

Oceano residents say a damaged sidewalk near a mobile home park is dangerous, but they’re getting conflicting answers about who is responsible for fixing it. County officials say they don’t control the area because it’s on a state highway, while Caltrans says the property owner must make repairs. A notice has now been issued to the property owner, and residents hope fixes will finally happen soon.

Local chefs in San Luis Obispo came together for a sold-out fundraiser supporting a fellow chef’s young daughter battling cancer. The event featured a multi-course dinner, live music, and a silent auction to raise money for the family. The child is currently undergoing treatment for neuroblastoma at a hospital in Stanford.