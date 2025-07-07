Templeton’s iconic mill, fire safety, and new law for drivers

Good morning, Central Coast. Here is your morning minute to start off the week.



Mowing project begins today on Highway 41 West : Drivers between Atascadero and Morro Bay should expect delays as Caltrans begins a mowing operation on Highway 41 West from Three Bridges to Los Altos Road. Work runs 8 A.M. to 2 P.M. through Thursday with one-way traffic control in place.

Madre Fire now at 80,000 acres and growing: The wildfire burning in eastern San Luis Obispo County is now 30% contained and has forced evacuations in 15 zones, with 12 more under warning. Highway 166 remains closed in two sections: from New Cuyama to Highway 101 and from Maricopa to the Kern-SLO County line.

The Templeton Feed and Grain building, a historic symbol of the community, continues to smolder as hidden hot spots inside the silos remain inaccessible until demolition begins. While most of Main Street has reopened, the block between 4th and 5th remains closed as crews plan to take down the 120-foot mill structure. The fire is now under control and water use has returned to normal. Investigators are reviewing surveillance footage to determine the cause, and fire officials are urging the public to avoid restricted areas. Despite the loss, co-owner Rick Jermin says the grain is in good condition and they plan to resume operations by outsourcing production, thanking the community for its ongoing support.

A recent court ruling in California clarifies that even just looking at your phone while holding it, such as for navigation, counts as distracted driving under the state’s hands-free law. The case, decided in Los Angeles, closed a legal gray area on what “holding and operating” a phone really means. CHP officials say the decision reinforces how dangerous it is to take your eyes off the road, even briefly. Using mounted phones or built-in navigation systems is still legal, but drivers caught holding and glancing at their phones can face fines starting at $20 for a first offense.

The U.S. Postal Service is hosting two free local hiring events this month to fill open positions in maintenance and logistics. Job fairs will take place in Santa Maria on July 18 and in Lompoc on July 19, both from 10 A.M. to 1 P.M., with staff on hand to help applicants create profiles and apply on the spot. The Postal Service is hiring for roles including tractor-trailer operators, mechanics, and custodians. Applicants must be 18 or older, pass a background check and drug screening, and meet specific job requirements such as valid driver's licenses and U.S. citizenship or permanent residency.

