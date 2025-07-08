Templeton's recovery, Madre Fire updates, and local efforts to help Texas

Happy Tuesday, Central Coast! Here is what we are following on Daybreak this morning:



New this morning: Local businessman Adam Verdin is officially running for San Luis Obispo County Supervisor in District 4. Verdin, who grew up in Oceano and now lives in Arroyo Grande, says he’s ready to “step up and protect our home.” His family business has been operating locally for nearly 50 years.

The latest on the Madre Fire: The fire has now burned more than 80,000 acres in San Luis Obispo County and is 35% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Highway 166 remains closed, but one fire official tells us it could reopen later today. So far, there are no reports of injuries or any buildings lost. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help flood victims in Texas: You can text "FLOODING" to 50155 to donate. All funds go directly to local organizations providing relief on the ground.

The fire has now burned more than 80,000 acres in San Luis Obispo County and is 35% contained, according to the U.S. Forest Service. Highway 166 remains closed, but one fire official tells us it could reopen later today. So far, there are no reports of injuries or any buildings lost. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are teaming up to help flood victims in Texas: You can text "FLOODING" to 50155 to donate. All funds go directly to local organizations providing relief on the ground.

On Monday, fire crews used a cable to partially demolish the burned Templeton Feed and Grain building, which caught fire late on the Fourth of July. While one side of the structure came down, the other side became a scene of community support, with locals showing up to shop and encourage the family-owned business. Many residents expressed shock and sadness over the fire, calling the iconic building a staple of Templeton life. As the investigation continues, with surveillance images released by the sheriff’s office, locals are rallying around the business, wearing its merch and offering to help however they can.

In response to the devastating flash floods in central Texas, Direct Relief Santa Barbara is sending $114,000 in medical supplies and $50,000 for search and rescue efforts. The nonprofit’s emergency team is providing fuel-specific gear, water rescue tools, and medical kits, with plans to deliver additional supplies like vaccines, insulin, and hygiene products in the coming weeks. With a massive inventory and global distribution capabilities, Direct Relief is one of the few nonprofits licensed to ship pharmaceuticals worldwide. Their swift action is part of an ongoing partnership with affected communities, ensuring help reaches those who need it most.

A string of suspicious fires in Santa Maria, including a destructive blaze at the Summergate Apartments, has prompted the city to launch a long-awaited 24/7 fire investigation unit. Residents like Víctor Aguilar, whose vehicle was destroyed in the Summergate fire, say the uncertainty of not knowing who’s responsible has left their community feeling unsafe. Now, a team of trained fire investigators will be available around the clock to respond quickly, preserve evidence, and work with police to determine the cause of fires, including several still under investigation. Officials say the launch of this program fills a major public safety gap and is especially timely, as they continue to look into a possible arson spree across the city.