Investigators want to identify people seen in surveillance images near Templeton Feed and Grain

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify several people seen in the area of Templeton Feed and Grain on the night the building caught fire.

A fire broke out at the iconic building just after 11 p.m. on the Fourth of July.

According to sheriff’s officials, surveillance images obtained as part of the investigation show four to six people in the area around the same time. They were all wearing dark clothing, with at least one person carrying a backpack.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office

Sheriff’s officials say people associated with a nearby vehicle may have spoken with these individuals just before the fire and investigators would also like to speak with the occupants of that vehicle.

Anyone with information about the people in the surveillance photos or the vehicle that made contact with them is asked to call the SLO County Sheriff’s Detective Division at (805) 781-4500. To make an anonymous tip, contact Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.

The sheriff’s office is also asking anyone who was in the area between South Main Street and Templeton Park between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. on July 4, or who has additional surveillance footage from that timeframe to contact investigators.

As of Monday morning, firefighters were still working to completely extinguish the fire.