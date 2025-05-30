The Yaquina returns, social media alert, and events along the Central Coast

It's Friday and the Central Coast has a lot of events happening this weekend, click here to check them out!



Dog park reopens in San Luis Obispo : San Luis Obispo’s only dog park is back open, just in time for the warm weekend. The city invested $1.3 million to renovate the 25-year-old, three-acre park. Upgrades include new turf, perimeter fencing, bark mulch, play structures, and more seating. Officials say the improvements will make the park safer and more enjoyable for pets and their owners.

13-year-old wins National Spelling Bee : Faizan Zaki of Texas has been crowned the Scripps National Spelling Bee champion. Zaki, last year's runner-up, took the top spot after spelling "Chaldee" and "éclaircissement," meaning "the clearing up of something obscure." The competition featured 243 spellers from across the U.S. and around the world.

Elks Rodeo continues in Santa Maria: It's day three of the 82nd Annual Santa Maria Elks Rodeo. Tonight's PRCA-sanctioned event kicks off at 7 p.m. with bull riding, team roping, and high-flying stunts from The Flying Cowboys. The Elks Rodeo Parade takes place tomorrow on Broadway, watch it live on Channel 6.2 at 10 A.M. or catch the replay on KSBY at 3 P.M.

The Yaquina, a 200-foot dredge vessel operated by the Army Corps of Engineers, makes an annual visit to Morro Bay to clear sand buildup and improve navigation safety. Since 1990, the month-long dredging effort has helped prevent boats from getting stuck due to shoaling near the sandspit. The vessel uses powerful pumps to suction sand into its hopper, holding the equivalent of 90 dump trucks, and operates around the clock, depositing the collected sand about 2.5 miles offshore. This process not only deepens the harbor but also helps reduce incoming wave impact. The Yaquina will remain in Morro Bay through June 6.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office is urging parents to closely monitor their children's social media accounts following an incident involving online drug sales to minors in the Lompoc area. The investigation began in February after several Cabrillo High School students suffered adverse reactions to edible cannabis products. Authorities say a 15-year-old brought the edibles to school after allegedly receiving them from 21-year-old Flor Yudith Zamora of Lompoc, who was using social media to sell cannabis, psilocybin, codeine, alcohol, and nicotine to minors. Her Instagram account, identified as "Malas $mokez," is believed to be linked to transactions made via Zelle and Cash App. Parents are encouraged to review their children’s messages and contacts, talk to them about the risks of drugs and online interactions, and report any suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Gala Pride and Diversity Center and Central Coast Pride are hosting this year’s Pride Fest under the theme “Then, Now, Forever,” celebrating the legacy and future of LGBTQ+ communities in San Luis Obispo County. The main events, Pride in the Plaza on Saturday and Trans Pride in the Park on Sunday, are part of a larger slate of more than a dozen events planned through May and June. Organizers have integrated Trans Pride into the main Pride weekend for the first time and are offering inclusive activities like a silent disco, sensory-friendly areas, and live entertainment. Security and trained volunteers will be on-site to ensure safety, and the community is encouraged to get involved by signing up to help at booths or on the safety team.

