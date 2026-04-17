Traffic light changes, possible sales tax increase, and events on the Central Coast

It’s Fri-YAY, Central Coast. Here’s what we are following this morning on Daybreak:



New traffic lights in Orcutt: New signals are now active at Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive after years of safety concerns from parents. The $1.2 million project also includes new sidewalks and curb ramps.

New signals are now active at Union Valley Parkway and Hummel Drive after years of safety concerns from parents. The $1.2 million project also includes new sidewalks and curb ramps. Trader Joe’s settlement : Trader Joe's has agreed to a $7.4 million settlement over receipt digit claims, despite denying wrongdoing. Customers who used a card between March and July 2019 may qualify, with claims open through June 6.

: Trader Joe's has agreed to a $7.4 million settlement over receipt digit claims, despite denying wrongdoing. Customers who used a card between March and July 2019 may qualify, with claims open through June 6. Battle of the Books: The annual Battle of the Books is underway in Santa Maria, with student teams testing their knowledge of literature. Winners advance for a chance at the championship title.

Local groups are speaking out after the California Coastal Commission approved a statewide offshore wind strategy meant to guide collaboration between developers, tribes, and fishing communities. Some organizations oppose the plan, saying they disagree with the state’s approach and potential impacts. The Morro Bay offshore wind project has been in development for years and remains a point of ongoing debate on the Central Coast.

Carpinteria leaders are considering a 0.25% sales tax increase to help address rising costs and budget shortfalls. City officials say the measure could generate nearly $700,000 annually to support services like police and libraries. While some residents support the idea, others, especially business owners, worry it could hurt spending.

There’s a wide range of events happening across the Central Coast this weekend, including Children’s Day celebrations, festivals, and community gatherings. Highlights include a LEGO-themed festival in Solvang, a taco festival in Paso Robles, and various family-friendly activities. Many events are free or low-cost, offering options for all ages.