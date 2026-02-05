Training flights, construction complete, and a win for local golfers

Happy Thursday, here is what we are following on the Central Coast this morning:



Royal Air Force training flights: Santa Maria Airport officials say the Royal Air Force will conduct training exercises over the Pacific from February 16th through the 20th, with Typhoon jets flying twice daily at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Residents near the airport and along the coast should expect increased aircraft noise during that time.

Santa Barbara police say 22-year-old Isaiah Angel Munoz intentionally struck a person with his vehicle during a felony battery at a Speedway Express parking lot on February 2nd, leaving the victim with minor injuries. Munoz was later arrested on Coast Village Road, where officers seized dangerous weapons and narcotics, and he is now being held in county jail on $500,000 bail. The Santa Barbara International Film Festival: Crowds gathered at the Arlington Theatre for opening night, featuring the U.S. premiere of A Mosquito in the Ear, directed by Nicola Rinciari. The festival includes more than 200 screenings, industry panels, and celebrity honors over the next 11 days.

Family, friends, and supporters gathered in San Luis Obispo to celebrate Kristin Smart’s life ahead of her 49th birthday, nearly three decades after her disappearance. The event focused on remembrance, love, and continuing the fight for justice. Attendees released balloons and shared memories to honor Kristin’s legacy.

City leaders in Arroyo Grande officially cut the ribbon on the new Traffic Way Bridge, marking a major milestone for local traffic improvements. The project is designed to ease congestion, improve safety, and support future growth. Officials say the bridge has been years in the making and reflects strong community investment.

San Luis Obispo golfers scored a win after city leaders signaled support for keeping Laguna Lake Golf Course open. The course, while not profitable, recovers nearly half of its operating costs and received overwhelming public support. City council members also backed major repairs and future improvements to preserve the long-standing community asset.