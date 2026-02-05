Arroyo Grande cuts the ribbon on new Traffic Way Bridge

The City of Arroyo Grande is celebrating the replacement of one of its key bridges this week.

City officials hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday evening to mark the completion of the Traffic Way Bridge.

The bridge was closed in May of 2025 after crews brought up structural and safety concerns.



Built in 1932, the bridge had six spans over Arroyo Grande Creek, and as a result of channel erosion, its piles' supports were exposed.

Demolition and reconstruction of the bridge cost $14 million and took nearly seven months to complete.

It finally reopened to the public on Dec. 30, 2025.

Crews continued cosmetic construction on the bridge until it was fully finished this week.