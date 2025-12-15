Veterans honored, holiday hunger, and flu season surge

Good morning, here’s a look at the stories we are following on Daybreak:



Central Coast kicks off Hanukkah with community celebration in San Luis Obispo: Community members and local leaders gathered at Mission Plaza in San Luis Obispo to celebrate the start of Hanukkah with a menorah lighting ceremony and family-friendly festivities. The event featured music, treats, and activities welcoming people of all ages. The Jewish Community Center Federation will continue lighting the menorah each night through Sunday, December 21st.

Flu season officially underway as cases rise heading into the holidays: New CDC data shows flu activity is increasing nationwide, with doctor visits for flu-like symptoms rising above the threshold that signals flu season has begun. Health officials say most cases are being driven by a mutated strain known as sub-clade K. Experts warn the strain has caused early and severe flu seasons overseas and may lead to more serious illness, especially in older adults. While the variant isn't specifically included in this year's vaccine, doctors still say getting vaccinated is the best protection.

Judge rules State Parks violated Endangered Species Act at Oceano Dunes: A California judge has ruled that State Parks violated the Endangered Species Act in its handling of the endangered snowy plover at Oceano Dunes. The legal dispute began during the pandemic, when dune closures allowed plovers to expand nesting beyond designated areas. The ruling now requires State Parks and the Center for Biological Diversity to work together to find a solution that protects the birds while addressing access to the dunes.

Community members gathered at San Luis Cemetery to honor veterans by placing more than 750 wreaths on headstones as part of the nationwide Wreaths Across America event. The annual tribute occurs days before Christmas and joins thousands of cemeteries across the country in remembering the fallen, honoring those who served and teaching future generations about their sacrifices.

December 12 marked the 100th anniversary of the world’s first motel, originally called the Milestone Mo-Tel, which opened in San Luis Obispo in 1925. The historic site introduced affordable roadside lodging for early motorists, but after decades of closure and several redevelopment proposals approved by the city, construction has yet to begin, leaving the motel’s future uncertain.

As students in the Santa Maria Valley begin their winter school break, some families are facing gaps in food access with school meal programs paused. Local agencies say the break can be especially tough for families who rely on school meals and who may also see reduced work hours this time of year. Food assistance is available through organizations like the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County and partnerships with the Santa Maria–Bonita School District and YMCA, and families can also call 2-1-1 for help connecting to local resources.

