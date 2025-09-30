Water scam warning, free flu shots, and more fresh food access

Good morning, here are are the top stories we are following this morning on Daybreak:



Scam warning in North SLO County : Paso Robles officials are warning about scammers going door-to-door claiming the city’s water supply is contaminated. The scammers are trying to sell water treatment devices. The city says the water is safe to use and drink.

: Paso Robles officials are warning about scammers going door-to-door claiming the city’s water supply is contaminated. The scammers are trying to sell water treatment devices. The city says the water is safe to use and drink. Highway 46 Project nears next step : Caltrans says construction of the Cholame Creek bridges is nearly complete. The work is part of a $148 million Highway 46-East widening project that began nearly two decades ago. Travel is expected to open next spring.

: Caltrans says construction of the Cholame Creek bridges is nearly complete. The work is part of a $148 million Highway 46-East widening project that began nearly two decades ago. Travel is expected to open next spring. Free flu shots across SLO County: San Luis Obispo County Public Health will host eight free flu shot clinics this fall. Anyone six months and older is eligible. Events begin this week, and the full list is available here.

Cambria’s annual Scarecrow Festival has kicked off, with more than 200 handmade scarecrows now on display along Main Street and up to San Simeon. Started 17 years ago to boost local tourism, the event involves community members and businesses who donate, decorate, and showcase creative figures. There’s also an interactive map this year so visitors can find their favorites, and participants who fill out a survey may win a stay in Cambria.

City Farm SLO, a local nonprofit in San Luis Obispo, has been granted an additional 1.5 acres by the city under a lease amendment, expanding its land for community farming, education, and habitat restoration. Since 2013, the farm has managed roughly 20 acres to grow produce, educate residents, and support tenant farmers. The new land is expected to increase local food production, some of which is used by school districts, and also serve as a space for restoring habitat corridors and enhancing learning opportunities.

On Cal Poly’s campus, hundreds of students and San Luis Obispo County residents gathered in the Performing Arts Center for a memorial event for Charlie Kirk, a conservative activist who was recently assassinated. The event was organized by local chapters of Turning Point USA and raised nearly $6,000. Speakers included the SLO County District Attorney, who encouraged students to engage with their beliefs, and attendees emphasized themes of unity, dialogue, and free expression despite political differences. Security was tight, but the event proceeded without incident.

