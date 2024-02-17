Triple-amputee and motivational speaker arrested in connection with Jan. 6 Capitol attack

Cameron Clapp, a triple-amputee actor and motivational speaker from the Central Coast, was arrested Tuesday in Los Angeles for allegedly breaching the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

According to court documents, Clapp was seen in multiple media images and videos inside the capitol building and on restricted grounds on Jan. 6, 2021.

In one video obtained by FBI investigators, Clapp can allegedly be heard saying, "I made it in but there's... nobody's in, like everyone's leaving so... I did my part. I'm... satisfied."

It's alleged that Clapp traveled from San Luis Obispo County to the Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on December 30 and returned to the San Luis Obispo Airport on January 10.

He is accused of unlawfully entering a restricted building and attempting to disrupt Congress.

Clapp lost both legs and one arm when he was struck by a train at the age of 15.

In 2021, KSBY News interviewed Clapp as he was preparing to graduate from Cal Poly. At that time, he said he didn't remember the train accident and that his goal moving forward in life was to help other amputees.