National Politics
America Votes
Measure M to determine future of Atascadero city treasurer selection
Lindsie Hiatt
America Votes
What happens on the Atascadero City Council when District 5 supervisor declared?
Lindsie Hiatt
America Votes
SLO County Clerk-Recorder's Office continues processing vote-by-mail ballots
Esther Lo
Election 2024
Rep. Dean Phillips ends Democratic primary challenge, endorses President Biden
WILL WEISSERT and STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press
America Votes
Incumbent supervisor Hartmann leads SB County's District 3 supervisor race
KSBY Staff
America Votes
Close race between Lee and incumbent Williams in Santa Barbara Co. Dist. 1 race
Juliet Lemar
America Votes
Initial election results show Bob Nelson leads in SB County District 4 race
Jacob Dizon
America Votes
Moreno's lead grows over Funk in SLO County Supervisor race
Esther Lo
America Votes
Prop. 1 could restructure programs county health agencies offer
Eduardo Huijon Jr.
California News
Former Google exec ends longshot bid for Dianne Feinstein's US Senate seat
MICHAEL R. BLOOD AP Political Writer
America Votes
Want to run for office? Get your paperwork in now for March primary
Richard Gearhart
California News
CA lawmakers vote to limit when election officials can count ballots by hand
ADAM BEAM and CHRISTINA A. CASSIDY Associated Press
America Votes
Rep. Nancy Pelosi says she will run for reelection in 2024
AP via Scripps News
National News
Trump Jan. 6 trial scheduled for March 4, day before Super Tuesday
Justin Boggs
Election 2024
What to watch for in the first 2024 GOP presidential debate
Justin Boggs
Election 2024
Republican presidential debate: Here's who has qualified
Stephanie Liebergen