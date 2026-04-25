'Serious concern': District Attorney issues warning to SLO County political campaign coalition

A local group called the South County Coalition received a warning letter from the San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office this week regarding "apparent misclassification of committee and campaign reporting obligations."

The DA’s Office says it found campaign documents that “raise serious concern.”

The warning alleges the South County Coalition has only been giving money to support candidate Jimmy Paulding in the upcoming District 4 County Supervisor race, despite being listed as “an advocate for all candidates in South San Luis Obispo County.”

"If we believe that the law has been violated, we will move as quickly as we can because the public deserves that transparency," said Dan Dow, San Luis Obispo County District Attorney.

Dow said that with the funds only going to Paulding and no disclosure about their support for only one candidate, the group could be in violation of the Political Reform Act, and they could be fined or charged with a misdemeanor.

“A voter would be confused," Dow said. "They get something that says this is the South County Coalition. They've probably never heard of it before because it's a fly-by-night. It just opened up. They don't know really what, how to take it."

Paulding told KSBY News that he has no affiliation with the South County Coalition.

“By law, my campaign maintains total independence from outside groups participating in the District 4 race," he said in an emailed statement. "I am incredibly proud of the grassroots, people-powered support behind our campaign, and I urge every South County resident to make their voice heard and get out to vote by June 2.”

This isn’t the first time election funds have started a conversation in this race. In February, Paulding accused candidate Adam Verdin of a campaign finance violation, which was later dismissed by the Fair Political Practices Commission.

Verdin said organizations like the South County Coalition need to be clear with voters.

“These type of committees are a feature and a fixture in our local elections," Verdin said. "If folks are going to form them, operate them, they have to follow the law doing so, and they need to do so with transparency.”

The South County Coalition said in a statement to KSBY, “South County Coalition is a new general purpose political action committee that was established only a few weeks ago. It was established correctly and we plan to support multiple candidates in 2026 and beyond.”

Dow said the coalition has until Monday, April 27 to respond to the notice. By 11 a.m. Friday, Dow said his office had not yet received a response.