Rep. Carbajal supports bill to aid farmers, SNAP delay

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D‑24th District) joined House Agriculture Committee Democrats in introducing the Farm and Family Relief Act, a bill aimed at helping farmers facing major financial losses and delaying upcoming SNAP administrative changes that states say could threaten food access.

Rep. Carbajal said recent federal actions have strained both agriculture and food assistance programs.

Carbajal's office points to a recent Joint Economic Committee report that shows inflation cost the average California family $2,355 in the past year, as well as an American Farm Bureau Federation estimate that U.S. producers have absorbed more than $50 billion in losses over the past three crop years.

See a summary of the Farm and Family Relief Act below:



