State Assembly District 30 candidates share Election Day thoughts

Voters hit the polls Tuesday to cast their votes, but for candidates on the ballot, Election Day came after months on the campaign trail.

“Well you always get election day jitters,” said District 30 incumbent Dawn Addis.

“It’s definitely been the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my professional career,” said District 30 challenger Shannon Kessler.

While Addis is seeking a third term, Shannon Kessler is challenging her for the seat. The two differ on issues like immigration and oil production on the Central Coast, but share some similar priorities.

“I would really like to address affordability on the Central Coast. I believe that it’s gotten much too challenging, particularly for your generation and people in their 20s and 30s to even enter the home ownership market,” Kessler said.

“Lowering the cost of living, making sure that we have healthcare for everyone and that healthcare is affordable are the top two priorities, and then of course getting through this winter,” Addis said.

Kessler says she’s excited to see results come in but is waiting for every vote to be counted before drawing any conclusions about the race.

"I think California is tired of the socialist one-party rule that is making it a daunting state and is causing us to lose our young people,” Kessler said.

Addis shared her thoughts shortly after the polls closed.

“Well, it’s just an incredible honor," Addis said. "It’s something that we have worked hard for over the past two years, making sure that I’m serving the Central Coast, serving our constituents.”

Whoever is elected begins their term in January.