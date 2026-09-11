10 arrested in San Luis Obispo County cocaine and gang investigation

A lengthy investigation by the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Gang Task Force has led to the arrests of 10 people accused of involvement in a cocaine trafficking operation connected to the Nipomo 13 criminal street gang.

The arrests were made September 10 and 11 with assistance from the Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail and several other law enforcement agencies.

Investigators say the case involved the alleged sale of controlled substances benefiting the gang, including a conspiracy involving Munchiez 805 restaurant in rural Arroyo Grande and Head Liners barbershop in Nipomo.

Search warrants during the investigation resulted in the seizure of approximately 2.2 kilograms of cocaine, estimated to be worth $220,000, along with 25 firearms and $60,426 in cash.

Those arrested are:

Rolando Belmontez, 41, Santa Maria

Robert Ramirez, 43, Nipomo

Josef Ramirez, 27, Nipomo

Carlos Jovani Torres, 36, Portland, Oregon

Carlos Antonio Torres, 67, Santa Maria

Emmanuel SilvaSerna, 33, Nipomo

Efren Rodriguez, 31, Nipomo

Alonzo QuintanaCastillo, 33, Nipomo

Joseph Silva, 31, Orcutt

Esteban CarrilloGomez, 31, Grover Beach



Authorities say the suspects face conspiracy-related charges involving the sale or possession of cocaine, with gang and weight enhancements included in some cases.

Additional charges have also been requested against some suspects, including felony child endangerment, drug sales within 1,000 feet of a school, possession of assault weapons, maintaining a location for drug sales and active participation in a criminal street gang.