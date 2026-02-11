$4K in alcohol stolen from Vons in Nipomo, sheriff asking for public help to ID suspect

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is investigating the theft of approximately $4,000 worth of alcohol from the Vons in Nipomo, and investigators are asking for the public's help to identify the suspect.

Sheriff's officials say on Feb. 2, the suspect removed individual bottles from their boxes and hid them under his clothing or in a backpack before leaving the store. This reportedly happened over the course of an hour, with the suspect coming and going from the store several times.

Investigators say the suspect was wearing a distinctive black hooded jacket or sweater with a large white insignia on the back.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify this person, who is believed to be the suspect in the theft of $4,000 worth of alcohol from the Vons in Nipomo on Feb. 2, 2026.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone who recognizes the person in the above surveillance photo or who has information about similar incidents to call (805) 781-4500. Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Crime Stoppers at (805) 549-STOP.