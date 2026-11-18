After more than six decades of holiday traditions on the Central Coast, Holloway's Christmas Tree Farm in Nipomo has opened for its final season.

The farm has been serving families during the holiday season since 1962.

Owners Debbie and Carl Holloway announced last year that they were looking to sell the farm and retire. They later announced that this season would be their last.

"We tried to sell it as a farm intact, giving away all the equipment with the land, but it didn't work out. We're seeing a lot of potential from horse farm owners that want to have a nice place in the sand. The sand is great for horses, and that looks like that's the way it's going to go,” Carl Holloway told KSBY News on Tuesday, the farm's opening day for the season.

Holloway said he is ready to step away from the physical demands of farming and plans to move to Washington to be closer to family.

Holloway's website states that with a portion of the property already sold, things at the farm will look a little different this year; however, Monterey Pines are still available for purchase.

