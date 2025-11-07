Dana Reserve Plan new proposal sees reduction in housing units

The updated Dana Reserve Plan received final approval this week in front of the Board of Supervisors this week.

After changes to the development plan were approved by the Planning Commission in September, Developer NKT Commercial went before the county Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, November 4 asking for the number of housing units to be reduced from 1,470 to 1,242. The changes narrowly passed in a 3-2 vote.

“I'm really grateful for what I saw as a serious real effort on the part of both the California Native Plant Species and the Nipomo Action Committee to come to a settlement. And those weren't easy discussions," NKT Commercial's Nick Tompkins explained.

According to Tompkins, the reduction in units includes 100 required ADU units that can still be added if the owner chooses. The reduction also includes 78 affordable housing units which Tompkins says are significant due to the county’s need to build more affordable housing.

The changes stem from a settlement with the Nipomo Action Committee and the California Native Plant Species non-profit to reduce the overall impact to the community and protect a series of plant species on the 288-acre site near the intersection of Highway 101 and Willow road.

“It's the same and the basics are in place," Tompkins said of the project moving forward. "We do have plans for the infrastructure in the county. It's an early submittal and we have a long ways to go on that.”

The approval allows the development to keep moving forward however it is still in a planning phase with an expected timeline still unclear this early on.